Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Vital Farms updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,036,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,014,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,973,099.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

