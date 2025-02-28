Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. Vital Farms updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 4,093,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.90. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $916,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,038,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,815,209.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $517,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,222.24. This trade represents a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

