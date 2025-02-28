Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Visteon by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 884.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Visteon has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

