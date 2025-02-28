Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 86.9% in February

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the January 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NCV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

