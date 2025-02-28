Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

VRDN traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 783,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

