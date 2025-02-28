Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VABK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.46. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.32%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

