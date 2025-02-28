Victorian Plumbing Group’s (VIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.98. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.80 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15. The stock has a market cap of £309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.