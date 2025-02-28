Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 926 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

