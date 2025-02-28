Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

