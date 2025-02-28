Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $285.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

