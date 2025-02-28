Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,725 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of JMEE opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $66.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

