Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,573,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

