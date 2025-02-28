Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

