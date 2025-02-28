Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of IYW opened at $152.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.