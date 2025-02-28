Versor Investments LP Sells 52,800 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $15,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

DOC stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.