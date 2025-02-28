Versor Investments LP Invests $1.12 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLYW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after buying an additional 1,179,562 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after buying an additional 1,006,516 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 680,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 341,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after purchasing an additional 326,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Flywire by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 154,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.