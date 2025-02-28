Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

FRPT stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $164.07.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

