Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 450.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,311,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,375,000 after buying an additional 546,869 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,497,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,235,000 after buying an additional 1,184,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,117,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,748,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,892,000 after buying an additional 777,038 shares during the last quarter.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,238.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $349,346.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,955.82. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,733 shares of company stock worth $2,480,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

