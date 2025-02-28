Veridan Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $127.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

