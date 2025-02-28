Veridan Wealth LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

