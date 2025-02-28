Veridan Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after buying an additional 228,144 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,110,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

OEF stock opened at $285.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

