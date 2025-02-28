Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 4th

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, March 4th. The 1-11 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd.

Venus Concept Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 277,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.59.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

