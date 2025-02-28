Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 4th

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, March 4th. The 1-11 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd.
Venus Concept Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 277,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.59.
About Venus Concept
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venus Concept
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.