VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

