VELA Investment Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 565,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,757,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,084,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

