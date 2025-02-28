VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 3,658 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,356,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,821,000 after buying an additional 466,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after buying an additional 294,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $99.14 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $246,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,428. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,939 shares of company stock worth $8,745,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

