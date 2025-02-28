Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $175.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

