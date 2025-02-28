Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $288.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.