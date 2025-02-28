Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 2,796,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after buying an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

