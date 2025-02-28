Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 114.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

