Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $52,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

