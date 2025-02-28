Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

