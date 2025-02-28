Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1,229.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

VIGI stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $89.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

