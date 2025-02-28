Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,863,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,349,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

