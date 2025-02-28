Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.0404 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

