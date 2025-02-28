Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

