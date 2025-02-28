Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

