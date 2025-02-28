Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,466,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average of $198.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

