VanEck Oil Services ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,489 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 3,518 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.61. The company had a trading volume of 362,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,395. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $257.78 and a 1-year high of $353.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.93.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after acquiring an additional 154,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after acquiring an additional 274,268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.