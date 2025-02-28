Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $755,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.