Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.