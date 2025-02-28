Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $389.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.