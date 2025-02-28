Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $356.02 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

