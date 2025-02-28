Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Value Line Price Performance
Shares of VALU opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. Value Line has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $380.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.79.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 62.02% and a return on equity of 24.00%.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
