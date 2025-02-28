Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.35. 6,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Universal Music Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.