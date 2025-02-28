Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 18.450-19.950 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $168.12 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.68 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

