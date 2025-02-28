United Overseas Australia Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.
United Overseas Australia Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.
