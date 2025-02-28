United Overseas Australia Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties.

