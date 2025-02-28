United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858,072 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 11.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.36% of United Airlines worth $116,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

