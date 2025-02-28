UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UMH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.54%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

