UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,176,000 after buying an additional 1,549,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $50,562,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

