U.S. Physical Therapy’s (USPH) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on USPH. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

USPH opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.23%.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

